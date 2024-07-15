Manasi Joshi criticizes Harbhajan and Raina for insensitive reel; Harbhajan issues apology

Para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi has expressed her strong disapproval of cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina for their actions in a recent Instagram reel, which many in the disabled community found offensive.

The controversy arose after India's Legends team triumphed over Pakistan's in the World Championship of Legends final.

Following the victory, Harbhajan Singh posted a video on Instagram featuring him and his teammates dancing to Vicky Kaushal’s popular track "Tauba Tauba."

The caption detailed the physical toll the intense cricketing schedule had taken on their bodies, noting that “every part of the body is sore.”



However, the video’s content sparked backlash for appearing to mock the gait patterns of individuals with physical disabilities

. In a direct comment on Harbhajan’s post, Joshi expressed her disappointment and concern.

“Wanted more responsibility from the stars that you all are. Please do not mock the gait patterns of people with disabilities. This isn’t funny,” Joshi wrote.

She further elaborated on how such behavior could encourage bullying of young children with disabilities.

"This reel of yours is going to encourage that it is okay to make fun of the walking patterns of people with disabilities for a few laughs. More young children with disabilities will be bullied by using this reel. If any of you athletes would have done responsible community service in the disability space, you all would not have come up with this reel. I’m scared how the PR agencies of these athletes approved this reel for a public platform,” she added.

Joshi’s comments highlight the ongoing struggle for greater sensitivity and awareness regarding disabilities in public and media portrayals.

She pointed out that mocking gait patterns of people with polio is far from "legendary" and could have damaging effects on the disabled community, particularly children.

In response to the backlash, Harbhajan Singh issued an apology via his Instagram story.

He clarified that the video was intended to reflect their physical exhaustion after continuous cricket and was not meant to offend anyone.

“We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We respect every individual and community. This video was just to reflect our bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days. SORE bodies... we are not trying to insult or offend anyone. Still, if people think we have done something wrong, all I can say from my side is SORRY to everyone. Please let’s stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy. Love to all. Regards,” Harbhajan wrote.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of sensitivity and respect in social media content, especially from public figures with significant influence.