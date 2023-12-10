"Chinese Legend Lin Dan is my idol" says world no.3 Nithya Sre Sivan

In the realm of para-badminton, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan shines bright, holding the prestigious third spot globally. Her journey into this domain was sparked by the brilliance of Lin Dan, the legendary figure in Chinese badminton.

"I have a Big list of my favourite badminton players but my idol is the Chinese Legend Lin Dan. In terms of Indian players i like the way Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy plays, also doubles player like Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy." Nithya expresses her feelings about her favourite badminton stars in an interview with The Bridge on the first day of Inaugural edition of Khelo India Para Games in Delhi.

As she navigates her teenage years while preparing for her 12th board exams, Nithya not only excels academically but also makes a remarkable impact on the international para-badminton circuit.

Despite her youth, Nithya boasts an impressive track record, having secured over 30 international medals, including three from the recent Asian Para Games.

"I started playing badminton in 2016, just having fun with able-bodied players. It was all about enjoyment initially, not taking the sport seriously. However, after a few months, my perspective changed. I began to love the game and decided to take it up as a serious profession. I enjoyed it a lot and became curious to learn every shot in badminton. This curiosity led me to participate in district and state-level tournaments." The girl from Tamil Nadu reflected her journey on how she started to play this sport as a profession.

However, as her passion deepened, badminton transformed from a pastime to a serious profession, Nithya says. "In 2019, I discovered Para-badminton as a sport, prompting me to shift my focus. I participated in a few state-level tournaments dedicated to this sport, moving away from able-bodied competitions. Soon after, I seized an opportunity to train under the guidance of the national team coach, Gaurav Khanna Sir in Lucknow. His support played a crucial role throughout my journey. The turning point arrived in 2021 when I competed in my first international tournament. The outcome was rewarding as I secured two medals – a gold in women's singles SH6 and a bronze in the mixed doubles category."



Looking ahead with eagerness, Nithya now sets her sights on the world championships and the Paris Paralympics in 2024. "Having participated in world championships last year, I'm now gearing up for my second world championships in 2024. My goal is to surpass my previous performance. Additionally, I'm thrilled about making my debut at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. I'm eagerly looking forward to delivering a strong performance and bringing home a medal for my country.".In Tokyo Paralympics women's SH6 category wasn't added but this time it will be a part of Paris 2024.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of para sports, particularly in India, Nithya acknowledged the increasing competition in her category. "The competition in my category is increasing each day, with countries worldwide supporting their para-athletes. Notably, in India, organizations like SAI provide equal support to para-athletes, and our government is actively backing us in our endeavors."

Expressing her enthusiasm for the Khelo India Para Games, Nithya views it as a groundbreaking initiative. "The inaugural Khelo India for para-athletes is something very special. It serves as an excellent platform for athletes who might not have had much international exposure, enabling them to showcase their talents and potentially pave the way for their participation in international tournaments. Many people are still unaware of para sports, and this scheme will not only bring the sport to their attention but also inspire more athletes to participate, thereby increasing competition in India and spreading awareness in society." Nithya concluded.