Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya declares 2nd Khelo India Para Games open

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya declared the 2nd Khelo India Para Games 2025 open at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

More than 1300 para-athletes will take part in six sports disciplines in this eight-day-long championship.

Five Paralympians – Simran Sharma (athletics), Praveen Kumar (athletics), Nitesh Kumar (badminton), Nitya Sre (badminton), and Preeti Pal (athletics) joined Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Sri Kento Jini, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and President of the Paralympic Committee of India and former Paralympian Sri Devendra Jhajharia, in a unique torch rally to formally flag off the Khelo India Para Games 2025.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is paving the path for sports excellence!



Declared open the 2nd Khelo India Para Games, an inspiring platform for our para-athletes to shine. Their determination & hard work will script new success stories!… pic.twitter.com/frDh7hLZ36 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 20, 2025

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said he was excited to see the response to every Khelo India event that has now become the “umbrella” for all athletes aspiring to win laurels for the country. “I am immensely proud and elated by the contributions made by Khelo India to Indian sports. Be it Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India School Games, Khelo India Winter Games, or Khelo India Para Games, our athletes are making the country proud through their talent everywhere,” said Dr Mandaviya.

Dr Mandaviya further said, “When one is determined, is heading in the right direction, and is working hard, the result is always positive. The success at Paris Paralympics 2024, where we won a total of 29 medals proved that our athletes have the potential to make the country proud on the global stage. Through Khelo India Para Games, our athletes are getting the best opportunity and they are paving the pathway to success. This is exactly what our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisaged”.

Dr. Kumar too lauded the Khelo India initiative and mentioned, “Khelo India Para Games 2025 is a world-class platform for Indian athletes to compete among each other and portray their talent publicly. At the same time, it also provides a chance for the para-athletes to not just prove themselves but also inspire others through their challenging journey”.

The opening ceremony featured athletes, coaches, and support staff from all over the country. Secretary (Sports), Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi and senior officials of the Sports Authority of India were also present at the opening ceremony.