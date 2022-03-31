Jayanti Behera adjudged best women athlete of National Para Athletics Championship 2022

2022 From hustle bustle and para athlete filled Kalinga Stadium to a silent empty shell, the complete transformation will engulf Kalinga Stadium from tomorrow as today was the closing of the 4 day long IndianOil 20th National Para Athletics Championship , 2022 .

The closing ceremony was sombre and the Championship was declared closed by the Chief Guest , Hon'ble Minister of State, Government of India, Steel & RD Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste . He said in his special address that he was overwhelmed with the invite and despite Parliament in session he rushed to the closing ceremony, He congratulated the PCI to have pulled off a national athletic event in a mega scale and setting the bar high for nationals of any sports. He congratulated the Govt. Of Odisha for their utmost support in making this event a success as always they have for a sporting event . He conveyed immense thanks to IndianOil for supporting this event as Title Sponsor.

Shri Kulaste added that under the dynamic vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister , all the differently able people shall be documented as "Divyang " . He lauded the role of the Paralympians in Tokyo 2020 , the role of PCI in reaching there and specifically the role of President of PCI , Dr. ( h.C ) Deepa Malik who is not only the 1st but also the only Woman Paralympian in Athletic segment in India. She earned lot of laurels and awards for the country as an athlete , became an iconic inspirational personality for all of us and then now has become the most successful President of Paralympic Committee of Inda with a 19 medal haul in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and is expecting 100+ in upcoming international events.



The Minister added that he is awe struck with the arrangements, the venue and and the whole gamut of things and applauded the event organizers for having executed this massive event so magnificently.



President , PCI Dr ( h.c ) Deepa Mailk in her welcome speech profusely thanked the Hon'ble Minister for taking out time for the event despite a hectic schedule to attend the closing ceremony as Chief Guest.. She introduced the Chief Guest to the awaiting crowd. She thanked the Odisha Government for accepting the proposal and then coming all out to support the event to make it a success. She thanked IndianOil for reposing faith and belief on the Para Athletes and having decided to support the event as Title Sponsor.





The medal ceremony took off with individual events in which the Paralympian like Sumit Antill was awarded Gold for Javelin throw in F-64 category . Haryana secured the first place in State Medal tally , followed by Delhi in 2nd place and Rajasthan in 3rd Place. Uttar Pradesh was awarded as the Best Disciplined Team of the Championship.



Odisha total medal haul was 6 out of which Jayanti Behera won three gold in 100mtrs, 200mtrs & 400 mtrs. She also did the state proud when she was adjudged as the Best Woman Athlete of the Championship.

The medal ceremony ended with Vote of thanks from Secretary General , PCI Shri Gurusharan Singh followed with event closure declaration by the Chief Guest followed by National Anthem and joyous shouts of Jai Hind from the athletes. Jai Hind !!!