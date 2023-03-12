ITTF Fa20 Spanish Open: Bhavina Patel shines as India end with 6 medals

India, on Sunday, finished their campaign at the ITTF Fa20 Spanish Open with a total of 6 medals, including a gold in women's doubles classes 5-10 by Bhavina and Sonalben Patel.

India earned a total of 6 six medals in the three-day tournament one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

Apart from winning the WD 5-10 gold with Sonalben, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel also bagged a silver medal in women's singles classes 4-5 after a 0-3 straight game loss against the paddler from Germany.

A fantastic end to the ITTF Fa20 Spanish Open with a Silver Medal in the Mixed Doubles and a Gold Medal in the Women’s Doubles event, after the Gold Medal in the Singles! Proud to bring home more medals for our country! 🇮🇳 @ParalympicIndia @PUMA @OGQ_India pic.twitter.com/Z6LxVSMNjJ — Bhavina Patel PLY (@BhavinaOfficial) March 12, 2023





Bhavina also bagged the mixed doubles classes 7-10 partnering Jashvant Chaudhary in the event.

The three bronze medals came via Baby Sahana in women's singles classes 9-10, Sahana and Dattaprasad in mixed doubles 17-20, and by the pair of Dattaprasad and Czech Republic's Pulpan David in men's doubles classes.