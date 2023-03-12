Log In
ITTF Fa20 Spanish Open: Bhavina Patel shines as India end with 6 medals

India, on Sunday, finished their campaign at the ITTF Fa20 Spanish Open with a total of 6 medals, including a gold.

Bhavina Patel (BhavinaOfficial/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 March 2023 11:21 AM GMT

India, on Sunday, finished their campaign at the ITTF Fa20 Spanish Open with a total of 6 medals, including a gold in women's doubles classes 5-10 by Bhavina and Sonalben Patel.

India earned a total of 6 six medals in the three-day tournament one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

Apart from winning the WD 5-10 gold with Sonalben, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel also bagged a silver medal in women's singles classes 4-5 after a 0-3 straight game loss against the paddler from Germany.


Bhavina also bagged the mixed doubles classes 7-10 partnering Jashvant Chaudhary in the event.

The three bronze medals came via Baby Sahana in women's singles classes 9-10, Sahana and Dattaprasad in mixed doubles 17-20, and by the pair of Dattaprasad and Czech Republic's Pulpan David in men's doubles classes.

