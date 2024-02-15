IPC refuses to intervene in Paralympic Committee of India ban

The international governing body for para-sports has refused to intervene in the ban of the Paralympic Committee of India and rejected the sports ministry's suggestion for forming an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of the PCI.

The Sports Ministry government suspended the national body for not holding elections on time earlier in the month.



While suspending the PCI on February 2, the ministry directed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to coordinate with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to form an ad-hoc committee to run the daily affairs of the PCI and conduct transparent elections.

However, the IPC has categorically told the sports ministry that the current governance of the PCI does not require any intervention. They also said that PCI hasn't breached any of its member obligations.

The current PCI administration, under Deepa Malik, had claimed that the elections were postponed given the Para Shooting World Cup to be held in India from March 6 to 15.



"We are not in a position to form an ad hoc committee with the Sports Authority of India as you suggest," the IPC said in a response to a letter sent to it by the sports ministry.

"We expect our members (read PCI) to manage their affairs autonomously and without interference from bodies outside the Paralympic Movement as required by the provisions of the IPC Constitution," said the letter dated February 12.

"As the current governance questions you raise regarding the PCI stem from the national laws and regulations of India, we believe this matter be best resolved within the scope of the country's decision-making process and institutional structures," IPC said in the letter written by IPC Chief Membership and Impact Officer Kristina Molloy.

The world body advised all the stakeholders to find an "agreeable and workable solution" so that India can focus on the preparation of the athletes for the Paris Paralympics later this year.

The four-year term of the PCI ended on January 31 and, as per the ministry, the elections should have been held before the expiry of the term. The PCI has scheduled the election for March 28.