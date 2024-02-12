International Para Body backs India to host Para Shooting World Cup despite suspension

Gursharan Singh, the suspended Paralympic Committee of India's (PCI) secretary-general, revealed on Monday that the organization has received backing from the international parent body to proceed with hosting the Para Shooting World Cup at the Karni Singh Range here next month.

The PCI had faced suspension by the sports ministry on February 2 due to delayed elections, casting doubt over India's ability to host the prestigious event.

Singh confirmed to PTI that the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has communicated that PCI remains the sole "authorized" body to organize India's inaugural Para Shooting World Cup scheduled from March 6 to 15.

"We've received communication from the IPC today. They (IPC) have written to the Government of India affirming that the NPC (national paralympic committee) is the sole agency for the paralympic movement in India and we have been authorized to conduct the event," Singh stated.

"The World Cup is on, there is no problem. We have spoken to the IPC, and they have confirmed that the national paralympic body (PCI) is the nodal and sole agency to conduct the World Cup here," he added.

However, uncertainty looms over the government's stance following this development. Efforts to obtain a response from SAI director-general Sandip Pradhan remained unanswered.

The potential failure to host the tournament, offering 24 Paris Paralympics quotas, could prove a significant setback for India. Yet, clearance from the government is imperative for the event to proceed.

Singh emphasized the IPC's desire for collaboration between the government and PCI. "We also want the same thing," he expressed.

The ministry's suspension of PCI stemmed from the failure to hold elections before the expiry of the four-year term of office-bearers on January 31. Despite PCI's rescheduling of elections to March 28 due to the impending Para World Cup, the suspension ensued.

Responding to queries regarding the formation of an ad-hoc committee proposed by the ministry, Singh dismissed the possibility, asserting that the IPC wouldn't accept it. He emphasized the importance of coordination between the government and PCI to ensure the event's success.

The Karni Singh Ranges, owned by SAI, necessitate close collaboration between PCI and the government body to ensure adequate facilities for the prestigious tournament.

The Para Shooting World Cup is anticipated to draw over 500 pistol, rifle, and shotgun shooters from 52 countries, including top Indian para shooters, making it the final tournament of the qualification cycle.