Indian team wins 18 medals at Four Nations Para Badminton International

The Indian para badminton team won 18 medals, including three gold medals, at the Four Nations England Level 1 Para Badminton International, held at Sheffield, England from 2-6 August 2023.

The men's doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam, the women's doubles pair of Manasi Joshi/Thulasimathi Murugesan and Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar won the three gold medals for India at the Four Nations tournament, the seventh tournament in the Paris 2024 Paralympics qualification race.

Seven shuttlers fought for the titles in different categories of the coveted tournament on Sunday.

Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam defeated Deep Ranjan/Manoj Sarkar in what was an all-Indian final in the SL3-SL4 category. Paralympics champion Krishna Nagar beat Paralympics bronze medalist Krysten Coombs to win the gold in the SH6 category.

Apart from the three gold medals, Indian shuttlers won five silver and 10 bronze medals.

Indian Medallists at Four Nations Para Badminton International

Gold - Krishna Nagar (SH6 MS), Pramod/Sukant (SL3-SL4 MD), Manasi/Thulasimathi (SL3-SL5 WD)

Silver - Pramod Bhagat (SL3 MS), Deep/Manoj (SL3-SL4 MD), Chirag/Raj (SU5 MD), Pramod/Manisha (SL3-SU5 XD), Nithya Sri (SH6 WS)

Bronze - Nitesh Kumar (SL3 MS), Sukant Kadam (SL4 MS), Nitesh/Tarun (SL3-SL4 MD), Krishna/Nithya (SH6 XD), Raghupati/Manasi (SL3-SU5 XD), Prem/Emine (WH1-WH2 XD), Manasi,Mandeep (SL3 WS), Manisha Ramdass (SU5 WS), Parul/Shanthiya (SL3-SU5 WD)