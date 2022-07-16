Para Shooting World Cup: Indian shooters start with 2 golds and 1 silver

The Indian para-shooters got off to a strong start at the World Shooting Para Sport Munich World Cup on Friday, winning two gold and one silver medal.

Rahul Jakhar put up a fantastic effort to capture the gold in the P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event, while Singhraj Adhana, who is a double medalist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, took home the silver. Oleksii Denysiuk of Ukraine won the bronze medal, beating off Nihal Singh of India for fourth place.

The 25m pistol team competition was where India won its second gold of the day.





Jakhar shot superbly, finishing the qualifying round in first place with a total of 571 and 10 hits in the centre of the target thanks to a run of 95, 91, 96, 97, 96, and 96. With 570 points, Singhraj and Denysiuk were equal, with the Indian capturing second with 15 hits in the centre of the target to Denysiuk's 11 hits. With a score of 554 points, Nihal Singh came in fourth.

Rahul Jakhar had three hits in the first and second series of the championship match, followed by four. In the decisive series, Singhraj struggled with a two while Rahul missed a four. Jakhar concluded with a score of 27, while Singhraj had a score of 24. Nihal placed fourth with a score of 14, and Denysiuk came in third with a score of 20.

With a score of 14, India won the gold medal in the team competition. Great Britain (12) and Switzerland (9) took second and third place, respectively.

