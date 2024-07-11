Indian Para Swimmers Shine with seven medals at Zagreb Open in Croatia

The Indian para swimming duo of Saee Pujari and Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh bagged a total of 7 medals at the Zagreb Para Swimming Open 2024 in Croatia.



Saee Pujari led the charge with an outstanding display, earning four medals, including one gold, two silvers, and one bronze in the S7 category for freestyle events in the 400m, 100m, and 50m distances.



Her compatriot Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh showcased his versatility by winning three medals including two silvers and one bronze, in different categories which include S5, SB4, and SM5 for the 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley, and 50m butterfly events respectively.

