Indian Para Swimmers Shine with seven medals at Zagreb Open in Croatia
Indian para swimmers Saee Pujari and Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh won seven medals at the Zagreb Para Swimming Open.
The Indian para swimming duo of Saee Pujari and Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh bagged a total of 7 medals at the Zagreb Para Swimming Open 2024 in Croatia.
Saee Pujari led the charge with an outstanding display, earning four medals, including one gold, two silvers, and one bronze in the S7 category for freestyle events in the 400m, 100m, and 50m distances.
Her compatriot Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh showcased his versatility by winning three medals including two silvers and one bronze, in different categories which include S5, SB4, and SM5 for the 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley, and 50m butterfly events respectively.
Understanding the Categories
- S5 and S7 Category: This classification is used for freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke events. The 5 sport class is for swimmers who have moderate difficulty in coordination and have significant impairment in their mid-trunk and legs, or who have missing limbs. Whereas the 7 sport class is designated for swimmers who have one leg and one arm amputation on opposite sides, or a paralysis of one arm and one leg on the same side.
- SB4 Category: This classification is for swimmers who are competing in breaststroke events. The 4 sport class is designated for swimmers who have significant impairment in their limbs, with loss of control over one side of the body (hemiplegia) or with paraplegia
- SM5 Category: This classification is for individual medley events. This is designated for swimmers who have difficulty in maintaining proper body alignment and swimming straight through the water.
