Indian Para Athletes secure four medals at Asian Road Cycling C'ships

The Indian Para athletes delivered an outstanding performance, securing four medals at the Asian Road Cycling Championship, held from June 6 to 12 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, bolstering their qualification hopes for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The day was marked by remarkable achievements from the Indian contingent. Jyoti Gaderiya from Maharashtra maintained her excellent form, clinching the gold medal in the Para Women's Elite Individual Time Trial C2 category. Arshad Shaikh showcased his skill in the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial C2 category, earning a silver medal and adding to India's medal tally.

Prasant Sudarshan Arakkal, India’s top-ranked hand cyclist, continued to impress by winning another silver medal in the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial H4 category. Yogesh Ahire rounded off India’s triumphant day with a bronze medal.

Jyoti, Prasant, and Arshad are supported by the Aditya Mehta Foundation, which, alongside the Cycling Federation of India, has been dedicated to advancing para-sports in the country.



As India continues to excel in para-cycling events, the foundation's vision becomes increasingly apparent. “Our vision is to make India a superpower in the world of para-sports,” stated the AMF earlier this year, an organization committed to helping people with disabilities pursue sporting careers.