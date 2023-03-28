Indian medal winners at 10th International Abilympics felicitated

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Tuesday felicitated the Indians who bagged medals at the 10th International Abilympics held in France. In its best-ever haul at the International Abilympics, India made history by winning seven medals at the global skills competition for persons with disability held in Metz in France from March 23-26.

The seven medals included one gold, two silver, three bronze and one excellence award won by the 13-member Indian contingent in various skill-based competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar congratulated all the medal winners and every member of the Indian Abilympics team for their outstanding effort in bringing glory to the nation. He also thanked the coaches as well as SARTHAK and NAAI for their significant contribution towards this effort.