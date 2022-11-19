Indian women qualify for 2023 World Blind Football Championship

Marking a historic moment in football, the Indian women's blind football team has qualified for the World Blind Football Championship to be held in Birmingham in 2023.

8 women's teams will be playing in the 2023 World Championship, 2 from each continent. India and Japan women's teams will be the 2 teams from Asia.

The Indian women's blind football team debuted internationally at the IBSA Blind Football Asia/Oceania Championship held in Kochi, India from the 11th to the 18th of November 2022.

The Indian women's team held their own against Japan's formidable team, even in the face of two losses, despite this being the team's debut.

The IBSA Blind Football Asia/Oceania Championship is India's biggest para football event hosted by the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF). The tournament is also a qualifier for the Paris Paralympics 2024.







