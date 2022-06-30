India takes its medal tally to 27 at World Para-Athletics Grand Prix

Indian para-athletes are having a successful run at the ongoing World Para-Athletics Grand Prix 2022 in Tunis. In three days, the country has bagged a total of 27 medals. After clinching 14 medals in two days, India won 13 silverware on the third day of the competition including 5 gold medals.



On day 3, the men's javelin thrower in F42/44/46 category, Sandip Sanjay Sargar opened the gold medal account for India. It was followed by Men's Discus thrower in F51/55/56 event Pranav Soorma, Rinku Hooda won another gold medal in Men's Javelin throw F 38/46 category, Pranav Desai won gold in Men's 100m sprint T44/64 category and Soman Rana won gold in Men's Shot Put F57 category.







Pooja won the silver in the Women's 1500m T12/20 race. Avnil Kumar won a silver in Men's 400m T13 race, Ajeet Singh followed the suit in Men's Javelin throw F 38/46 category. In Men's Shotput F46, Sachin Khilari won another silver.