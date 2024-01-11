Breaking Barriers: India's first ever Para Experience Pavilion at Purple Fest Goa

In a groundbreaking collaboration between Paralympic Committee of India and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, India witnesses a historic moment as the country's first Para Sports Pavilion debuts at the International Purple Fest Goa scheduled to take place from 8-13th of January, 2024. Monotone Architects and Ottobock also collaborated and supported this cause. This pioneering initiative aims to shed light on para-sports, providing a platform for both disabled and non-disabled individuals to not only understand the intricacies of active wheelchairs but also experience the techniques involved in para-sports for the very first time in India.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this great initiative that marks the beginning of a new era in India's sporting landscape. IndianOil Corporation Limited is proud to collaborate on a project that promotes inclusivity and celebrates the spirit of para-athletes," said Shri Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil.

The Para Experience Pavilion is designed to be an immersive experience, offering visitors the chance to learn about para-sports and actively participate in wheelchair maneuvers. With skilled professionals and technicians on-site, the Pavilion aims to make this unique experience accessible to everyone. The Para Experience Pavilion, spanning 50 feet x 40 feet, is strategically located in the central hangar of DB football ground, next to Kala Academy.





"This is a historic moment for para sports in India. The Para Experience Pavilion at Purple Fest Goa is not just an exhibit; it's an opportunity for people to engage, learn, and dismantle misconceptions about para-sports. We are deeply indebted to Sh. SM Vaidya, Chairman IOCL, for believing in the vision of the Paralympic Committee of India towards driving inclusion through sports. We are grateful for the support of Government of Goa and all our partners in making this dream a reality," expressed Dr. Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India.”



For the first time in India, the Para Sports Pavilion invites attendees to explore the world of para sports, fostering understanding and appreciation for the abilities of para athletes. Whether you're curious to learn or eager to experience wheelchair maneuvers, the Para Experience Pavilion promises a unique and enlightening experience for all. Join us at the Purple Fest Goa and be a part of history as we pave the way towards a more inclusive and diverse future.