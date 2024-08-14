Paralympics 2024: India to send their biggest ever contingent to Paris

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) released a list of 84 para-athletes who will represent the country at the forthcoming Paris Paralympics, scheduled to start on 28th August.

This is India's biggest-ever contingent in the Paralympics history where India will be participating in 12 different sports disciplines. The Para-athletics contingent is the biggest among all sports, having 38 athletes.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India sent a contingent of 54 Indian athletes who managed to pull off India's best-ever outing at the games by winning 19 medals.

In addition, India also won five gold medals at that tournament, which led to their best-ever finish, 24th position, at the Paralympics.

India is sending more athletes to Paris and will hope to return home with a larger medal tally. Notably, Indian participants will compete in many new sports like Para-Rowing, Blind Judo, and Para-cycling.

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes﻿ confirmed for the Paris Paralympics:

Para Archery

Harvinder Singh: Men's Recurve

Pooja: Women's Recurve

Rakesh Kumar: Men's Compound

Shyam Sundar Swami: Men's Compound

Sarita: Women's Compound

Sheetal Devi: Women's Compound

Para Athletics

Deepthi Jeevanji: Women's 400m T20

Simran: Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12

Preethi Pal: Women's 100m T35, Women's 200m T35

Rakshita Raju: Women's 1500m T11

Dilip Mahadu: Men's 400m T47

Sumit: Men's javelin Throw - F64

Sandeep: Men's javelin Throw - F64

Ajeet Singh: Men's javelin Throw - F46

Rinku: Men's javelin Throw - F46

Navdeep: Men's javelin Throw - F41

Parveen Kumar: Men's javelin Throw - F57

Sandeep Sanjiy Sargar: Men's javelin Throw - F64

Sundar Singh Gurjar: Men's javelin Throw - F46

Dipesh Kumar: Men's javelin Throw - F54

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary: Women's javelin Throw - F46

Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw - F56

Kanchan Lakhani: Women's Discus Throw - F53

Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw - F55

Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw - F55

Dharambir: Men's Club Throw - F51

Pranav Soorma: Men's Club Throw - F51

Amit Kumar: Men's Club Throw - F51

Praveen Kumar: Men's High jump -T64

Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump -T47

Mariyappan Thangevelu: Men's High Jump -T63

Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump -T63

Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump -T63

Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47

Sachin Sarjerao: Men's Shot Put - F46

Manu: Men's Shot Put - F37

Ravi Rangoli: Men's Shot Put - F40

Mohd Yasser: Men's Shot Put - F46

Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put - F46

Arvind: Men's Shot Put - F35

Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put - F57

Hokato Hotazhe Sena: Men's Shot Put - F57

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put - F34

Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46



Para-Badminton

Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Tarun: Men's Singles SL4

Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4

Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SH6

Sivarajan Solaimalai: Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3

Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3

Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramdass: Women's Singles SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan: Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Nithya Sre Sivan: Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Para Canoe

Prachi Yadav: Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Para Cycling

Arshad Shaik: Road - Men's C2 Ind. TimeTrial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Jyoti Gaderiya: Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. TimeTrial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit



Blind Judo

Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1

Kokila: Women's -48kg J2

Para Powerlifting

Paramjeet Kumar: Men's up to 49kg

Ashok: Men's up to 63kg

Sakina Khatun: Women's up to 45kg

Kasthuri Rajamani: Women's up to 67kg

Para Rowing

Anita: PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Naryana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Shooting Para Sport

Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 - W 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 - W 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna: R4 - X 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2



Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar: R1 - M l0m Air Rifle St SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 - W 10m Air Pistol SH1

Para Swimming

Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly - S7

Para Table Tennis

Sonlben Patel: Women's Singles - WS3, Women's Doubles - WD10

Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles - WS4, Women's Doubles - WD10

Para-Taekwondo