Paralympics 2024: India to send their biggest ever contingent to Paris
The Paralympic Committee of India released the list of 84 Indian para-athletes for the Paralympic Games in Paris.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) released a list of 84 para-athletes who will represent the country at the forthcoming Paris Paralympics, scheduled to start on 28th August.
This is India's biggest-ever contingent in the Paralympics history where India will be participating in 12 different sports disciplines. The Para-athletics contingent is the biggest among all sports, having 38 athletes.
At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India sent a contingent of 54 Indian athletes who managed to pull off India's best-ever outing at the games by winning 19 medals.
In addition, India also won five gold medals at that tournament, which led to their best-ever finish, 24th position, at the Paralympics.
India is sending more athletes to Paris and will hope to return home with a larger medal tally. Notably, Indian participants will compete in many new sports like Para-Rowing, Blind Judo, and Para-cycling.
Here is the complete list of Indian athletes confirmed for the Paris Paralympics:
Para Archery
- Harvinder Singh: Men's Recurve
- Pooja: Women's Recurve
- Rakesh Kumar: Men's Compound
- Shyam Sundar Swami: Men's Compound
- Sarita: Women's Compound
- Sheetal Devi: Women's Compound
Para Athletics
- Deepthi Jeevanji: Women's 400m T20
- Simran: Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12
- Preethi Pal: Women's 100m T35, Women's 200m T35
- Rakshita Raju: Women's 1500m T11
- Dilip Mahadu: Men's 400m T47
- Sumit: Men's javelin Throw - F64
- Sandeep: Men's javelin Throw - F64
- Ajeet Singh: Men's javelin Throw - F46
- Rinku: Men's javelin Throw - F46
- Navdeep: Men's javelin Throw - F41
- Parveen Kumar: Men's javelin Throw - F57
- Sandeep Sanjiy Sargar: Men's javelin Throw - F64
- Sundar Singh Gurjar: Men's javelin Throw - F46
- Dipesh Kumar: Men's javelin Throw - F54
- Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary: Women's javelin Throw - F46
- Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw - F56
- Kanchan Lakhani: Women's Discus Throw - F53
- Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw - F55
- Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw - F55
- Dharambir: Men's Club Throw - F51
- Pranav Soorma: Men's Club Throw - F51
- Amit Kumar: Men's Club Throw - F51
- Praveen Kumar: Men's High jump -T64
- Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump -T47
- Mariyappan Thangevelu: Men's High Jump -T63
- Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump -T63
- Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump -T63
- Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47
- Sachin Sarjerao: Men's Shot Put - F46
- Manu: Men's Shot Put - F37
- Ravi Rangoli: Men's Shot Put - F40
- Mohd Yasser: Men's Shot Put - F46
- Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put - F46
- Arvind: Men's Shot Put - F35
- Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put - F57
- Hokato Hotazhe Sena: Men's Shot Put - F57
- Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put - F34
- Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46
Para-Badminton
- Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3
- Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
- Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
- Tarun: Men's Singles SL4
- Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4
- Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SH6
- Sivarajan Solaimalai: Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
- Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3
- Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3
- Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
- Manisha Ramdass: Women's Singles SU5
- Thulasimathi Murugesan: Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
- Nithya Sre Sivan: Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
Para Canoe
- Prachi Yadav: Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2
- Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
- Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
Para Cycling
- Arshad Shaik: Road - Men's C2 Ind. TimeTrial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit
- Jyoti Gaderiya: Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. TimeTrial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Blind Judo
- Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1
- Kokila: Women's -48kg J2
Para Powerlifting
- Paramjeet Kumar: Men's up to 49kg
- Ashok: Men's up to 63kg
- Sakina Khatun: Women's up to 45kg
- Kasthuri Rajamani: Women's up to 67kg
Para Rowing
- Anita: PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
- Naryana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Shooting Para Sport
- Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1
- Avani Lekhara: R2 - W 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
- Mona Agarwal: R2 - W 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
- Nihal Singh: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1
- Manish Narwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1
- Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1
- Sidhartha Babu: R3 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1
- Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna: R4 - X 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2
- Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar: R1 - M l0m Air Rifle St SH1
- Rubina Francis: P2 - W 10m Air Pistol SH1
Para Swimming
- Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly - S7
Para Table Tennis
- Sonlben Patel: Women's Singles - WS3, Women's Doubles - WD10
- Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles - WS4, Women's Doubles - WD10
Para-Taekwondo
- Aruna: Women K44 -47kg