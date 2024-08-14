Bg

Para Sports

Paralympics 2024: India to send their biggest ever contingent to Paris

The Paralympic Committee of India released the list of 84 Indian para-athletes for the Paralympic Games in Paris.

PCI announced the Indian contingent for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Aug 2024 10:53 AM GMT

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) released a list of 84 para-athletes who will represent the country at the forthcoming Paris Paralympics, scheduled to start on 28th August.

This is India's biggest-ever contingent in the Paralympics history where India will be participating in 12 different sports disciplines. The Para-athletics contingent is the biggest among all sports, having 38 athletes.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India sent a contingent of 54 Indian athletes who managed to pull off India's best-ever outing at the games by winning 19 medals.

In addition, India also won five gold medals at that tournament, which led to their best-ever finish, 24th position, at the Paralympics.

India is sending more athletes to Paris and will hope to return home with a larger medal tally. Notably, Indian participants will compete in many new sports like Para-Rowing, Blind Judo, and Para-cycling.

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes﻿ confirmed for the Paris Paralympics:

Para Archery

  • Harvinder Singh: Men's Recurve
  • Pooja: Women's Recurve
  • Rakesh Kumar: Men's Compound
  • Shyam Sundar Swami: Men's Compound
  • Sarita: Women's Compound
  • Sheetal Devi: Women's Compound

Para Athletics

  • Deepthi Jeevanji: Women's 400m T20
  • Simran: Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12
  • Preethi Pal: Women's 100m T35, Women's 200m T35
  • Rakshita Raju: Women's 1500m T11
  • Dilip Mahadu: Men's 400m T47
  • Sumit: Men's javelin Throw - F64
  • Sandeep: Men's javelin Throw - F64
  • Ajeet Singh: Men's javelin Throw - F46
  • Rinku: Men's javelin Throw - F46
  • Navdeep: Men's javelin Throw - F41
  • Parveen Kumar: Men's javelin Throw - F57
  • Sandeep Sanjiy Sargar: Men's javelin Throw - F64
  • Sundar Singh Gurjar: Men's javelin Throw - F46
  • Dipesh Kumar: Men's javelin Throw - F54
  • Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary: Women's javelin Throw - F46
  • Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw - F56
  • Kanchan Lakhani: Women's Discus Throw - F53
  • Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw - F55
  • Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw - F55
  • Dharambir: Men's Club Throw - F51
  • Pranav Soorma: Men's Club Throw - F51
  • Amit Kumar: Men's Club Throw - F51
  • Praveen Kumar: Men's High jump -T64
  • Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump -T47
  • Mariyappan Thangevelu: Men's High Jump -T63
  • Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump -T63
  • Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump -T63
  • Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47
  • Sachin Sarjerao: Men's Shot Put - F46
  • Manu: Men's Shot Put - F37
  • Ravi Rangoli: Men's Shot Put - F40
  • Mohd Yasser: Men's Shot Put - F46
  • Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put - F46
  • Arvind: Men's Shot Put - F35
  • Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put - F57
  • Hokato Hotazhe Sena: Men's Shot Put - F57
  • Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put - F34
  • Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46

Para-Badminton

  • Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3
  • Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
  • Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
  • Tarun: Men's Singles SL4
  • Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4
  • Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SH6
  • Sivarajan Solaimalai: Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
  • Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3
  • Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3
  • Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
  • Manisha Ramdass: Women's Singles SU5
  • Thulasimathi Murugesan: Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
  • Nithya Sre Sivan: Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Para Canoe

  • Prachi Yadav: Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2
  • Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
  • Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Para Cycling

  • Arshad Shaik: Road - Men's C2 Ind. TimeTrial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit
  • Jyoti Gaderiya: Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. TimeTrial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Blind Judo

  • Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1
  • Kokila: Women's -48kg J2

Para Powerlifting

  • Paramjeet Kumar: Men's up to 49kg
  • Ashok: Men's up to 63kg
  • Sakina Khatun: Women's up to 45kg
  • Kasthuri Rajamani: Women's up to 67kg

Para Rowing

  • Anita: PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
  • Naryana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Shooting Para Sport

  • Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1
  • Avani Lekhara: R2 - W 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
  • Mona Agarwal: R2 - W 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
  • Nihal Singh: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1
  • Manish Narwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1
  • Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1
  • Sidhartha Babu: R3 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1
  • Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna: R4 - X 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - X 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2
  • Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar: R1 - M l0m Air Rifle St SH1
  • Rubina Francis: P2 - W 10m Air Pistol SH1

Para Swimming

  • Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly - S7

Para Table Tennis

  • Sonlben Patel: Women's Singles - WS3, Women's Doubles - WD10
  • Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles - WS4, Women's Doubles - WD10

Para-Taekwondo

  • Aruna: Women K44 -47kg
