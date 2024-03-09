India will aim for 30 medals in Paris Paralympics, says PCI president Devendra Jhajharia

Devendra Jhajharia, the newly elected president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), has set an ambitious target of 30 medals for India in the upcoming Paris Paralympics. This goal, 11 more than the country's impressive 19 medals in Tokyo, reflects Jhajharia's vision to elevate India's standing in para-sports.

"Our target for Paris Paralympics (August 28 to September 8) is to win many more medals than the 19 we won in Tokyo. Iss baar, tees paar (will aim for 30-plus medals)," Jhajharia stated.

He highlighted the government's support for para sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising India's growth in para sports since the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Achieving a medal count of 30 could potentially place India in the top 10 standings. Jhajharia's vision for PCI includes developing para-sports across all 700 districts of India.

With a track record of success, including gold medals in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics, Jhajharia's leadership is poised to inspire para-athletes across the country. His mission is to support and elevate the talents of differently-abled athletes.

PCI under Jhajharia's leadership plans to identify talented para-athletes from the upcoming Indian Para Open in March, providing them with necessary training and support.

He also hinted at his political ambitions, mentioning his candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections from his hometown in Churu, Rajasthan on a BJP ticket.

"There should not be any problem if I also become a Member of Parliament after winning the Lok Sabha elections," he told PTI.

Jhajharia's illustrious career has seen numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 2022, Khel Ratna in 2017, Arjuna Award in 2004, and Padma Shri in 2012. As the lone Padma Bhushan recipient among para-athletes and the only Indian double Paralympics gold medallist, his achievements continue to inspire a generation of para-athletes across the country.