India bags 17 medals at Thailand Para Badminton International

India bagged a total of 17 medals at the recently concluded Thailand Para Badminton International in Pattaya. The Indians finished with a total of 4 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals in the tournament.

Out of the 4 gold medals for India, three came in the Women's singles section. Mandeep Kaur (women's singles SL3), Nitya Sre (women's singles SH6) and Manisha Ramdas (women's singles SU5) all bagged gold medals, while the men's doubles SL3-SL4 duo of the experienced Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam backed it up with yet another gold medal.

Bhagat (SL3) and Kadam (SL4) also won silver medals in their respective singles division, before Manasi Joshi walked away with three silver medals of her own - women's singles SL3, women's doubles SL3-SU5 with Shanthiya and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Ruthick Raghupathi.

The bronze medal winners for India included 2020 Tokyo Paralympic medallist Manoj Kumar (men's singles SL3), Nitesh Kumar (men's singles SL3), Parul Parmar (women's singles SL3), Nehal Gupta and Nitesh Kumar (men's doubles SL3-SL4), Arwaz Ansari and Deep Biyosee (men's doubles SL3-SL4), Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramdas (women's doubles SL3-SU5), Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdas (mixed doubles SL3-SU5) and Raj Kumar and Parul Parmar (mixed doubles SL3-SU5).



