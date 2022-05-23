Bhavina, Sonal bag gold as India wins 12 medals at ITTF Al Watani Para Championships

India clinched a total of 12 medals, including 4 gold at the recently concluded ITTF Para Championships in Al-Watani, Jordan. Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel starred alongside Sonalben Patel bagging three medals each, including two gold.

Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel first clinched gold medals in their respective C4 and C3 singles section before combining to bag the women's doubles gold in C10.

The fourth gold for India came in men's singles C7-9 with Jaydev Barve finishing on the pole position.

Besides four gold medals, India also clinched four silver and four bronze medals. First Sonal Patel and her husband Ramesh Chaudhary combined to bag the mixed doubles C4-7 silver before Jashvant and Bhavina bagged mixed doubles C10 silver.

Here are all the Indian medallists:

Gold

Bhavina Patel (WS C4)

Sonalben patel(WS C3)

Jaydev Barve (WS C7-9)

Sonal/ Bhavina (WD C10)

Silver Ramesh Chaudhary/ Sonal (XD C4-7)

Jashvant Chaudhary/ Bhavina (XD C10)

Jashvant/ Ramesh (MD C8)

Bhavika/ Artis 🇹🇷 (WD C14-20)



Bronze Raj A. Alagar (MS C5)

Javed Khan (MS C7)

Yogesh Kumar (MS C10)

Yogesh/ Anshul Agarwal (MD C8)



