India wins 10 medals at Para Shooting World Cup Changwon

The Mixed 10m Air Pistol SH1 team of Rubina Francis and Singhraj Adhana bagged a bronze as India finished their campaign at the recently concluded WSPS World Cup in Changwon with 10 medals against their name.

India's campaign in Changwon was off to a good start as the Paralympic Champion clinched a silver medal in Women's SH1 10m Air Rifle after topping the qualification rounds earlier.

Team India finishes it with a bang!

Bronze medal won by team of Singhraj & Rubina in Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. With this Indian challenge at Changwon WSPS World Cup finished with 1Gold, 4Silver & 5Bronze medal. Congratulations to Jai Prakash Nautiyal & his entire team.





Lekhara was followed by a double podium finish in P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 as 2020 Tokyo Paralympian Rahul Jakhar shot gold while his compatriot Pooja Agarwal walked away with bronze.

The other medallists for India included - P4 Mixed Team Pistol SH1 (silver), Sidhartha Babu (bronze in Mixed 10m Rifle Prone SH1), Singhtaj Adhana (bronze in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1), P1 Men's Team 10m Air Rifle SH1 (silver), P2 Women's Team 10m Air Rifle SH1 (silver), and Rubina Francis (bronze in Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1)