Para Archery World Ranking Event: Final test for archers before Paralympics

Ace Indian para-archers Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar and Harvinder Singh will lead the charge of the ten-member Indian contingent at the Para Archery World Ranking Event scheduled for June 25 to 29 in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

This is the final tournament for Indian archers before the Paris Paralympics. It will help them fine-tune their skills and try out new things before heading to Paris.

Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Jyoti will be fighting for a three-way domestic battle as only the top two archers can book their spot from a country at the Paralympics. Sheetal Devi won a silver medal at the event last year.

Rakesh Kumar will be the front-runner in the men's compound individual event. He is in terrific form this year and also claimed the title at the first ranking event of the year in Dubai.

Rakesh Kumar takes GOLD🥇 in men's compound, beating his Indonesian opponent 147-143 in the final at the 8th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament 🇮🇳🙌#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/t9MCf0cisM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 7, 2024

Harvinder Singh to lead recurve team

India's only Paralympics medallist in archery, Harvinder Singh, will lead the Indian recurve team at the event. He will try to get back his lost form just two months before this multilateral event.

He has not won any major individual medal since last year. His last major medal came at the previous edition of the same event last year when he won the bronze medal in the men's recurve individual event.

Pooja Jatyan and Pooja Khanna will also try to find their full rhythm from this event as they will be in action in the women's individual recurve category.

Squad

Compound: Sarita, Sheetal Devi, Jyoti, Rakesh Kumar, Sura Singh, Shyam Sundar Swami

Recurve: Pooja, Pooja, Harvinder Singh, Sahil

Schedule

25 - Ranking Round of both compound and recurve events

26 - Team elimination round

27 - Individual and mixed team elimination round

28 - Team event medal matches

29 - Individual event medal matches

Live Streaming

There is no official confirmation of the live-streaming details of this event. However, World Archery could broadcast the finals day on their official YouTube channel.