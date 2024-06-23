Para Sports
Para Archery World Ranking Event: Final test for archers before Paralympics
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh will lead the 10-member Indian squad at the Para Archery World Ranking Event in the Czech Republic.
Ace Indian para-archers Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar and Harvinder Singh will lead the charge of the ten-member Indian contingent at the Para Archery World Ranking Event scheduled for June 25 to 29 in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.
This is the final tournament for Indian archers before the Paris Paralympics. It will help them fine-tune their skills and try out new things before heading to Paris.
Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Jyoti will be fighting for a three-way domestic battle as only the top two archers can book their spot from a country at the Paralympics. Sheetal Devi won a silver medal at the event last year.
Rakesh Kumar will be the front-runner in the men's compound individual event. He is in terrific form this year and also claimed the title at the first ranking event of the year in Dubai.
Harvinder Singh to lead recurve team
India's only Paralympics medallist in archery, Harvinder Singh, will lead the Indian recurve team at the event. He will try to get back his lost form just two months before this multilateral event.
He has not won any major individual medal since last year. His last major medal came at the previous edition of the same event last year when he won the bronze medal in the men's recurve individual event.
Pooja Jatyan and Pooja Khanna will also try to find their full rhythm from this event as they will be in action in the women's individual recurve category.
Squad
Compound: Sarita, Sheetal Devi, Jyoti, Rakesh Kumar, Sura Singh, Shyam Sundar Swami
Recurve: Pooja, Pooja, Harvinder Singh, Sahil
Schedule
25 - Ranking Round of both compound and recurve events
26 - Team elimination round
27 - Individual and mixed team elimination round
28 - Team event medal matches
29 - Individual event medal matches
Live Streaming
There is no official confirmation of the live-streaming details of this event. However, World Archery could broadcast the finals day on their official YouTube channel.