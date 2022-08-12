Raghavendra wins India's first-ever para-fencing medal at Commonwealth Championships

Indian para-athlete, Raghavendra, on Thursday, created history when he became the first para-fencer from India to clinch a medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

Raghavendra won the silver medal in Men's Individual Wheelchair Epee Category B. The event saw a total of four para-fencers in action with Dimtri Coutya of England walking away with the gold.

The other Indian in action in the event, Devendra Kumar, bagged the bronze medal alongside England's Rashid Shah.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), took to Twitter to congratulate the two history makers in London.

"History created at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship, London. Raghavendra who took part in Eppe (B)category event became first ever Indian para fencer to win silver medal & Devendra won bronze medal in same event. Congratulations to players & Wheelchair Fencing Association of India," the PCI tweeted.

