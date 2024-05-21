World Para Athletics C'ships: Ekta, Kashish clinch a gold-silver double for India

Ekta Bhyan and Kanishka Lakra dominated the women's club throw F51 event and secured a gold-silver double podium finish for India at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan on Tuesday.

There were only three athletes in the final of the F51 category, the most restrictive sitting throwing category where athletes have limited function in shoulders, arms and hands and no trunk or leg function.

Ekta bettered her bronze medal performance from the previous World Championships, held in Paris in 2023, winning a gold medal with a season-best throw of 20.12m at her final throw while Kashish's best throw of 14.56m came on her third attempt.

Both Kashish and Ekta also took part in the Tokyo Olympics in this category but finished in sixth and eighth position respectively. Unfortunately, they cannot better this performance as their event could not make it to the athletics roster for the Paris Paralympics.

📺Congratulations: Ekta Bhyan for winning🥇Gold with a Seasons Best mark of 20.12 & Kashish Lakra for securing🥈Silver - a mark of 14.56 in the Women's Club Throw F51 @ the World #ParaAthletics Championships #Kobe2024 Japan#JoshHoTohAisa #cheer4india #praise4para @kobe2022wpac pic.twitter.com/DIpGt7Zd9h — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 (@ParalympicIndia) May 21, 2024

Sumit Antil to be in action

Paralympic champion and world record holder Sumit Antil will be in action later today at 2:42 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in the men's javelin throw F64 category, craving to defend his world title from last year.

He will face a challenge from Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku and two fellow Indians, Sandeep and Sandip Sargar. Meanwhile, Paralympic medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will be in action at the men's high jump T63 final at 2:45 PM IST.