Double Paralympics gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia eyes PCI Presidency

Two-time Paralympics gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia has thrown his hat into the ring for the presidency of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). With his nomination papers filed on Wednesday, Jhajharia aims to lead the national body in its mission to uplift and empower para athletes across the country.

Expressing his aspirations for the role, Jhajharia stated to PTI, "With encouragement from my well-wishers and a steadfast commitment to the advancement of para sports and athletes, I have submitted my nomination for the presidency of the Paralympic Committee of India." He emphasized his track record as a representative for para athletes within the PCI over the past four years, highlighting widespread support for his candidacy to lead the organization.

Devendra Jhajharia made history with gold medals in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics, and a silver in Tokyo 2021. His victories also include gold at the World Championships in 2013, silver in 2015, and a silver at the 2014 Asian Para Games, cementing his legacy as a para athletics pioneer. He also won the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2022, making him the sole recipient among para athletes. He stands as India's only double Paralympics gold medalist, a feat that earned him the esteemed Khel Ratna in 2017. His journey of excellence began with the Arjuna Award in 2004 and culminated with the Padma Shri in 2012, underlining his enduring impact on the nation's sporting landscape.

Alongside the presidency, positions up for contention include two vice-presidents, secretary-general, treasurer, two joint secretaries, and five executive committee members.