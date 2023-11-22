Delhi set to host inaugural Khelo India Para Games from 10th December

The first edition of the Khelo India Para Games will be held from 10th to 17th December in New Delhi, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Thakur said in a tweet," With great joy and satisfaction, I'm pleased to announce that the first edition of Khelo India Para-Games will be held from 10 to 17 December in New Delhi."

The debut edition of the Games will see 1350 para-athletes participating from 32 states and UT in seven disciplines.



" With over 1350 participants from across 32 states and UT's participating in 7 disciplines, it is going to be a game-changer in our quest to improve para-sports in our country and in identifying and aiding talented specially-abled athletes," the Minister added further.

The recent success of the Indian para-athletes at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, and other global competitions such as Para Athletics World Championships and Para Archery World Championships has been a big factor behind this landmark announcement.

The Khelo India initiative of the Indian government aimed at development of the younger athletes has seen five editions of the Khelo India Youth Games, two editions of the Khelo India University Games, and three editions of the Khelo India Winter Games.