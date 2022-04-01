Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation becomes the 4th Disability Sports NSF in India

In a historic movement for the Indian Sports ecosystem, the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI) has been granted the National Sports Foundation (NSF) status on March 31, 2022.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has done excellent work by considering the participation of citizens with cerebral palsy in Indian Sports. CPSFI is now the fourth Disability Sports NSF in the country.

Rajesh Tomar is the Founder and President of CPSFI and Kavita Suresh will serve as the General Secretary and CEO of this apex body.



The national members of the CPSFI include – CPISRA and IFCPF Football. Abhinav Bindra Sports Foundation will be the body's Sports Science Partners and All India Football Federation has joined as the Technical Partners.

In the Press Release, it is stated that CPSFI has initiated a programme named 'Lakshya Paralympics'. Through this initiative, promising athletes and probable for Paralympic medals will be identified, included in this programme and give them high-performance training.

The release also mentions that CPSFI has the mandate to promote and develop sports for persons with cerebral palsy in India and CP sports have been placed in the 'Priority' category by the ministry.