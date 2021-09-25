Central IAS Association felicitates Noida DM SuhasYathiraj

Indian shuttler Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, who is also the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, was on Saturday felicitated by the Central IAS Association for winning the silver medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

According to an official statement, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was also felicitated during the event. Yathiraj had become the first-ever IAS officer from the country to win a medal at the Paralympics after going down fighting to top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final at Tokyo.

In a video message, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that Suhas LY has made the country proud by winning the silver medal in Tokyo. He also called upon all the civil servants to put in their best for encouraging sports in the country while doing their duties as civil servants.

"The unprecedented success at the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympic Games have generated enormous enthusiasm and interest amongst the citizens and this will impact the future of sports in the country," he said in a release.

IAS Association felicitates Shri Suhas L.Y, #IAS @dmgbnagar and Silver medalist in #Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games and Shri Neeraj Chopra, @Neeraj_chopra1 Gold medalist in Tokyo Olympics. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) September 25, 2021

In his message, Thakur said everyone should follow some sports activity beyond his or her regular duty for making New India as Fit India. Thakur said: "Nation is proud of the achievement of our players who won 19 medals in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and seven medals in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020."



Union Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, highlighted the renewed focus on excellence in sporting activities and said that the Central Government is fully dedicated to encourage sports.

"Currently the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav and we should consider how to create best ecosystem where sports activities get adequate attention and support, thereby enabling India to achieve a much better position in the world of sports," he said.