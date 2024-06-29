Manasa S, blind football Asian champion, died in Haveri road accident

Manasa S, who steered Karnataka to a national blind women's football tournament triumph, was among the 13 pilgrims who died in a pre-dawn road accident in Haveri, Karnataka on Friday.



Besides the national championship, Manasa, 25, also won the 2021 state championship and the Asia Cup with the Indian team in 2022.

Manas, the daughter of Sharangi Rao and Bhagyamma of Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, was travelling in a Tempo Traveller along with 16 travellers.

Her mother, Bhagyamma, 45, also lost her life in the accident.

Manasa was a student of Sharada Andhara Vikasa Kendra in Shivamogga. Later, she went to Bengaluru to pursue higher studies.

Talking about her younger sister, Mahalakshmi, said, “My sister has been visually impaired since birth. She was good in sports and studies. She won many cups and medals, and was the first captain of the blind women’s football team of Karnataka. She wanted to become an IAS officer. She was attending coaching classes for the civil service examination.”

Waseem Akram, coach at Karnataka Blind Football Association, paid his homage to Manasa.

"She came into contact with the association in 2021, and became captain of the blind women’s team," Waseem was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

"That year, for the first time, the Karnataka team took part in the Women’s National Blind Football Championship, held in Chennai, and won the championship. The next year, the team was runner-up in the tournament held in Pune,” he recalled.