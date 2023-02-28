ITTF Egypt Para Open: Bhavina wins gold, India finishes with 14 medals

Indian para Table Tennis contingent finished ITTF Egypt Para Open 2023 with 14 medals in total including five gold, five silver, and four bronze. India won six medals on the last day of the event.

Silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games; Bhavina Hasmukbhai Patel displayed her quality again as she secured the women’s singles class 3-5 title beating Sonalben Manubhai Patel in an all-Indian final (13-11, 11-6, 13-11).

Bhavina Patel finished the tournament with three gold medals and emerged as one of the top players of the tournament. Bhavina partnered with Jashyant Dalsangbhai Chaudhary to gold in mixed doubles class 10. Her third medal came in Women's doubles where she partnered with Sonalben Manubhai Patel to win the gold.

ITTF Egypt Para Open 2023 Day 3⃣ Update☑️



🇮🇳 ends their campaign with 1⃣4⃣ medals with the team adding 6⃣ more🎖️( 3 🥇, 1🥈& 2 🥉) on the final day



Check out the names of our proud medal holders👇 pic.twitter.com/vYkufqmZXe — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 28, 2023

Among other medalists on the last day, Jehan Dorab Madam secured gold in men's singles class 1 making it his first-ever ITTF title. Sonalben partnered with Ramesh Vajabhai Chaudhary to win the mixed doubles class 7 gold.



Baby Sahana & Dattaprasad combined in the mixed doubles class 20 category to win the silver medal.

Yeshdi & Nurjahan in Mixed Doubles Class 14 and Sumit & Pragya in Mixed Doubles Class 10 won the bronze medals to complete the medal lineup for India.