'I want to better my Tokyo performance next year'- Bhavina Patel

New Delhi: Paralympics medalist and Commonwealth Champion, Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel wants to better her performance at the Tokyo Paralympics in the next edition of the games in Paris 2024.

Speaking to The Bridge after the first day of the Para-Table Tennis event at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games, Bhavina emphasised that she wants to work on her mistakes to get better results in future.

“The Tokyo Paralympic medal was my best moment. This was extra special because I was making my Paralympic debut there and won a silver medal despite a fever before the match. Now, next year is Paris Paralympics and I want to better myself there. I will remember all the mistakes and misses of the last edition and will keep them in mind and learn from those things, so that i could better them and not repeat the same mistakes,”Bhavina expressed her cheerful emotions about the Tokyo Paralympic Games and told her how she wanted to better that next year.

Bhavina created history at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the gold medal in Para Table Tennis. She continued her good form and won her first-ever singles medal at the Asian Para Games after a bronze medal finish this year in Hangzhou.

'I started playing Table Tennis as a fun game and never thought that this fun would carry me forward and give me so much success in my life,” Bhavina feels delighted about the fact that she chose table tennis as her career.

She played two group stage matches on the opening day and won both of them comfortably in straight sets to confirm a spot in the next round. Her forward smashes and blocks proved too powerful for her opponent.

She summarised her day and said,“My matches were very good and I like the way I played. I also feel that this sport is growing a lot in India, also we can see quite a good improvement in the level of gameplay. I am expecting more tough matches going forward in the tournament.”

Bhavina Patel, Tokyo Paralympics 🏓 SILVER medalist, champions the 1️⃣st ever #KheloIndiaParaGames



Join her in rewriting the story of success. She's not just participating; she's inspiring. 🥳



Your turn to break barriers 🙌– let the games begin! #KheloIndia#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/IrBr0QV8XH — Khelo India (@kheloindia) December 5, 2023

Bhavina expressed her appreciation towards the Khelo India Para games platform and saw this as a talent hunting ground for the players.

'Khelo India is such a platform which will help many more talented players to come out and play the game. Those players can get could scouting and then they can get good international exposure to showcase this talent of theirs. This will inspire more players to enhance their talent after forgetting about their disabilities,” she concluded.