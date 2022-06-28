Avani Lekhara named world number 1 in two events

Ace Indian para-shooter, Avani Lekhara, was named the World Number 1 in Women's R2 Women's 10m Rifle Shooting SH1 and R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, on Tuesday. This comes after her sensation performance at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup earlier this month.



"Very happy to have achieved the Number 1 World Ranking in both the R2 - 10M Air Rifle Women's SH1 and R8 - 50M Rifle 3 Positions Women's events. Immensely motivated by this achievement," Lekhara tweeted.

The 20-year-old Lekhara had become the first Indian woman to clinch a Paralympics gold when he bagged gold in 10m Rifle at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Earlier this month, Avani Lekhara had bagged twin gold medals in 10m Rifle SH1 and 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France. She had set a new world record for Women's 10m Rifle SH1 finals in Chateauroux and even booked a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

(2/3) This time I got another chance to better my efforts, at the same place. I was determined to do my best & bring home a medal + quota.

Very pleased with my efforts at the Para Shooting World Cup at #Chateauroux2022. 2 Gold Medals, a WR & securing my place for #Paris2024. — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) June 15, 2022

















