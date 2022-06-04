Avani Lekhara might miss her first tournament since Tokyo Paralympics due to visa issues

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara might be forced to miss the upcoming Para Shooting World Cup in France due to visa issues. The 20-year-old took to her Twitter account to express her disappointment and requested the Indian government for help for the same.

As per Lekhara, her escort Shweta Jewaria and coach Rakesh Mapat haven't been issued visa for the tournament starting which will start on 7th June 2022.

"I am sad, not able to go to France since the visa of my escort Ms. Shweta Jewaria and my coach Mr Rakesh Mapat have not been released. It's an important match for me on 7th June. Can anyone help?," Lekhara tweeed.

I am sad, not able to go to France since the visa of my escort Ms. Shweta Jewaria & my coach Mr.Rakesh Manpat have not been released. It's an important match for me on 7th June.Can anyone help? @DrSJaishankar @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia @FranceinIndia https://t.co/bPcz8O5EPC — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) June 4, 2022

The World Cup in France is supposed to be Avani Lekhara's return to the international fold after her twin medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. She has since been honoured with the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri.

Lekhara is not the first Indian sportsperson to express her disappointment for visa related issues to France. Earlier last month, ace long jumper Jeswin Aldrin too had taken to the microblogging site after he was denied visa to compete in international tournaments.

Request your intervention as these competitions are key meets ahead of an important 2022 season.

Thank you. — Jeswin Aldrin (@AldrinJeswin) May 10, 2022







