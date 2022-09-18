World Para Athletics GP: Nishad Kumar wins gold with Asian Record; silver for Devendra Jhajharia

Indian para-athletes shone bright at the ongoing World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco on Saturday. While, 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Nishad Kumar won gold medal in men's T47 high jump, javelin throwers Ajit Kumar and Devendra Jhajharia bagged gold and silver respectively in F46 category.

Nishad Kumar, who had set the Asian Record with a jump of 2.06m at the Tokyo Paralympics last year to win the silver medal, went past his own record with a breezy 2.10m jump in Morocco to clinch the gold.





In the men's F46 javelin, India earned a one-two finish, thanks to Ajit Kumar and Devendra Jhajaria. While Kumar walked away with the gold with a best of 64m, the veteran Jhajaria settled for silver with 60.97m.

India has so far won 3 gold medals, two silver and a bronze in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morroco. The other medallists for India includes Neeraj Yadav (gold in F55/56 discus throw), Anil Kumar (silver in T54 100m) and Ranjeet Bhati (bronze in F57 javelin throw).



