Ashok wins bronze at Para Powerlifting World Cup in Tbilisi

Indian para-athlete Ashok won a bronze medal at the Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Ashok lifted 198 kg to finish third in the men's 65 kg weight category.

Ashok, however, failed to secure a quota spot in the event, which serves as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.



Over 600 athletes from 71 countries, including World and European champions, seek qualification spots.

Ashok's performance continues India's proud tradition in para powerlifting, following Parmjeet Kumar's bronze medal in the men's up to 49 kg category at the Tbilisi 2023 World Championships.

With Ashok finishing on the podium this year, India hope to continue its promising trajectory in Para Powerlifting and secure more qualification spots for the upcoming Paralympics.