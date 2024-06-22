Tata Steel 4th All India Chess Tournament for specially abled to begin on June 24

The Tata Steel 4th All India FIDE Rated Specially abled Chess Championship 2024 is taking place in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand from June 24-28, 2024.

This is a 9-round classical tournament and India's best specially abled chess players will be competing in this tournament, 64 in total. It will be time controlled with 60 minutes and a 30-second increment starting from move one.

The last edition of this tournament was conducted in 2022 and the winner was Samarth J Rao of Karnataka.

﻿Top seeds to take part in this tournament

﻿Naveen Kumar A is the tournament's top seed who finished 2nd in the previous edition of this tournament back in 2022.

Naveen has represented India and won the Bronze medal in the FIDE Olympiad for People with Disabilities 2023. He has a rating of 1986 and will no doubt be up for the challenge to do one better than last time.

Standing against him is the defending champion Samarth J Rao, the third seed of the tournament with a rating of 1770, and also Venkata Krishna Karthik, who with a rating of 1889, entered the tournament as the second seed.

﻿Prize money

The tournament Champion (Open section, including players with Locomotor Disabilities, Deaf and Dumb) will receive a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.

There are also several other categories like Wheel Chair, Unrated, Women, U19 Junior Open, and Girls.

﻿Venue

J﻿RD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur is the tournament venue. Incidentally, the place hosted the Tata Steel Asian Junior Championships 2023.