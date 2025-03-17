58 Indian athletes get classified at Para Athletics Grand Prix in Delhi

The Indian contingent concluded the 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix with a rich haul of 134 medals. For some, the Grand Prix was a platform to showcase their talent, for other, making it to the starting line was a victory in itself.

A total of 58 Indian para athletes including 32 physically impaired, 17 visually impaired and 9 intellectually disabled athletes benefitted from the grand prix and got classified.

Normally, a para athlete travels at their own cost to get classified and be eligible to compete.

Classification is a system that groups together athletes with similar level of physical disability to ensure fair competition.

The hosts had fielded a strong 142 competitors for the three-day global event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

"The GP was a golden chance for our new para athletes," said India's para chief coach Amarjeet Singh to The Bridge. "When we travel for international tournaments, we have less classification slots. Also, there are some disabilities, with which, we face lot of difficulty moving around. Our grass route athletes, our budding stars have got a chance to shine."

“Those who won medals, will be motivated to perform better and the young athletes will be motivated to do better. Those who lost, they will get a chance to strategize to improve their performance in future,” he added.

Absence of prominent Indian para athletes from the line-up and low spectator attendance did paint a grim picture at the Grand Prix. But Asian Paralympic Committee president Majid Rashed believes that is a common norm in the post Paralympics year.

"Usually, there is a dip in participation after a Paralympic year," said Rashed. "This is a pattern we have observed for some time.

"A lot of athletes skip the early months of the next year. The Dubai Grand Prix is in its 16 edition and we still face the same issue after a Paralympic year. We hosted it last month and our numbers were lower than expected,” he added.

India is set to host the biggest extravaganza – World Para Athletics Championships – in the capital's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 26 to October 5, where athletes from around 100 countries will be participating. The Indian coach is upbeat about country's para athletes' chances in the global event.

“Indian para athletes are doing well. In September, we will be hosting the World Championship and our entire focus is on our athletes performing well then,” Singh said.