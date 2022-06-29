14 medals in 2 days - Indian athletes enjoy grand start at World Para-Athletics Grand Prix

The Indian para-athletes are enjoying a stunning start to their World Para-Athletics Grand Prix 2022 in Tunis by clinching a total of 14 medals in the first two days of the event. After two days, India currently sits comfortably in top 5 of the medals tally with a total of 3 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals.

India's gold medal account in Tunis was opened by discus thrower Karam Jyoti when she took the top spot on the podium in Women's F51/53/55 Discus Throw on day 1 before Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Praveen Kumar struck gold in Men's T42/44 High Jump.

The third gold for India came on the second day when Tokyo Paralympian Simran Sharma raced to Women's T13 100m gold ahead of France's Celia Terki and Kazakhstan's Saltanat Abilkhassymkyzy.





The silver medallists for India, so far, includes Paralympic medallist Varun Singh Bhati (Men's T42/44 High Jump), Sakshi Kansa (Women's Discus Throw F51/53/55), Anvil Kumar (Men's T13 100m), Pravan Desai (Men's T35/37/64 200m), Simran (Women's 400m T13/20/38), and Pranav Sharma (Men's Club Throw F32/51).

On the other hand, the five bronze medals were bagged by Debajit Saha (Men's Shotput F11/12/20), Nidhi Mishra (Women's Discus Throw F11/44), Boby (Men's Discus Throw F11/37/44), Devershee Sachan (Men's Club Throw F32/51) and Sakshi Kasana (Women's Javelin Throw F53/54/55/56).