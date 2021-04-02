10 Things to know about Manasi Joshi - India's Para Badminton Champion

A badminton star in India unlike any other. Her story is one worth delving into for your daily dose of inspiration. Manasi Joshi is currently competing at the Dubai Para Badminton Championship and is all set to take part in the final tomorrow. We take a look at some snippets of her life that are worth noting.

Born



She was born on 11th June 1989 and hails from Rajkot in Gujarat.

Education and Background

She graduated from KJ Somaiya College of Engineering in Mumbai with a degree in Electronic Engineering. Her love for sports persisted throughout her youth with her favourites being football and badminton. She began playing badminton at the age of 6 with her father and this gradually led to her passion for the sport over the years.

Accident

Her leg had to be amputated after an unfortunate motorbike accident left her hospitalised for an extensive period of time. Prior to this, she was working as a software engineer in Mumbai.

Career

She was egged on by one of her teammates who would play alongside her during her days after the accident to try out for the national para badminton team. She was selected to represent India at the Asian Para Games in 2014 and this was her major breakthrough.

Notable Awards Bestowed

She has been duly recognised by several organisations for her efforts. Some of the awards include Time of India Sports Award for the best para athlete, BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year, National Award for Best Sportsperson with a disability, TIME Next Gen Leader and has made it to the list of Self-made women of Forbes India 2020.