Para Sports
10 Things to know about Manasi Joshi - India's Para Badminton Champion
Manasi Joshi is currently competing at the Dubai Para Badminton Championship
Who Is Manasi Joshi
A badminton star in India unlike any other. Her story is one worth delving into for your daily dose of inspiration. Manasi Joshi is currently competing at the Dubai Para Badminton Championship and is all set to take part in the final tomorrow. We take a look at some snippets of her life that are worth noting.
Born
She was born on 11th June 1989 and hails from Rajkot in Gujarat.
Education and Background
She graduated from KJ Somaiya College of Engineering in Mumbai with a degree in Electronic Engineering. Her love for sports persisted throughout her youth with her favourites being football and badminton. She began playing badminton at the age of 6 with her father and this gradually led to her passion for the sport over the years.
Accident
Her leg had to be amputated after an unfortunate motorbike accident left her hospitalised for an extensive period of time. Prior to this, she was working as a software engineer in Mumbai.
Career
She was egged on by one of her teammates who would play alongside her during her days after the accident to try out for the national para badminton team. She was selected to represent India at the Asian Para Games in 2014 and this was her major breakthrough.
Notable Awards Bestowed
She has been duly recognised by several organisations for her efforts. Some of the awards include Time of India Sports Award for the best para athlete, BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year, National Award for Best Sportsperson with a disability, TIME Next Gen Leader and has made it to the list of Self-made women of Forbes India 2020.
Tournaments Won
She has won a gold in the single women's category of the BWF World Para Championships in 2019 along with a silver and bronze in the same tournament two years apart. To add to this she has also won bronze medals at the Asian Championships, Asian Para Games and the International Championships.
Coach
Her coach from 2018 onwards was Pullela Gopichand and Manasi Joshi trains in Hyderabad at his academy.
World Rank
As of today her World Rank is No. 2 and she has also been the para Badminton World Champion previously.
Celebrity Role Model
She was honoured with a unique Barbie Doll inn October 2020 by the American Manufacturer, Barbie to give due recognition for her inspirational story and in celebration of her achievements.
What To Expect
A figure to look up to and look out for at this years Tokyo Paralympic Games. She has not only made phenomenal achievements on court but has done her bit for the para athletic community in India through her exemplary attitude and story. She is one of the heavy favourites to win a medal this year.