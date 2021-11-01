Can you answer these 3 sports questions asked in the 2021 UPSC Prelims?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is considered to be one of the toughest exams conducted in India. It is the premier test one has to crack to get recruited into central government as a public servant.



While lakhs and lakhs of students aspire to crack UPSC every year, only a handful manage to succeed. The Prelims for UPSC 2021 was recently conducted on 10th October 2021 and to everyone's surprise, it had three questions pertaining to the field of sports.

It was certainly astounding because this was the first time in almost two decades that questions related to sports were asked in UPSC. Can you answer the 3 sports questions asked during UPSC Prelims 2021?

Questions

i) Consider the following statements in respect of the Laureus World Sports Award which was instituted in the year 2000:

1. American golfer Tiger Woods was the first winner of this award

2. The award was received by Formula One players so far.

3. Roger Federer received this award the maximum number of times compared to others.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 and 2 only

b) 2 and 3 only

c) 1 and 3 only

d) 1, 2 and 3





ii) Consider the following statements in respect of the 32nd Summer Olympics:

1. The official motto for this Olympics is 'A New World'.

2. Sport Climbing, Surfing, Skateboarding, Karate and Baseball are included in this Olympics.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 and 2





iii) Consider the following statements in respect of the ICC World Test Championship:

1. The finalists were decided by the number of matches they won.

2. New Zealand was ranked ahead of England because it won more matches than England.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only



c) Both 1 and 2



d) Neither 1 and 2





Answers

Here are the answers to all three questions:

i) Option c - 1 and 3 only

ii) Option b - 2 only

iii) Option d - Neither 1 and 2





How many did you get correct?