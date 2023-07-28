World University Games: Indian archers confirm multiple medals

Indian Compound archers produced a good show and assured two medals as India targets seven podium finishes in the 31st Summer World University Games on Friday in Chengdu, China.

The trio of Purvasha Shende, Pragati, and Avneet Kaur stunned hosts China's Shujia Ma, Yuanyuan Wang, and Jiayu Zhou 229-224 in a one-sided semifinal to storm into the compound women's team final.

The trio will come up against Korea for the compound women's team gold who defeated Chinese Taipei 232-228 in the other semifinal.

India is in contention for a medal in the compound men's individual section as well. In the semifinals, Aman Saini defeated Rishabh Yadav 147-146, while Sangam Bisla prevailed over Nathan Cadronet of France 148-142.

Saini will take on Bisla in an all-Indian compound men's individual final, which means one medal is confirmed while bronze is also a possibility.

There will be another India v/s Korea match-up as the trio of Aman Saini, Sangam Bisla and Rishabh Yadav will play Korea in the men's compound team bronze medal playoff after losing to the hosts China (Meiyu Du, Yansong Chen, and Shikun Wang) by a slender margin of 227-228.

Avneet will be eyeing a final berth in the women's compound individual section when she takes on Cho Sua of Korea in the semifinal. Even if he loses in the semis, Avneet will be in line for a bronze medal. Avneet pipped compatriot Pragati 145-144 in the compound individual quarterfinal.

3⃣1⃣st World University Games, #Chengdu Updates☑️



Take a look at 🇮🇳's Archery team's performance so far👇#KheloIndia Athlete Aman Saini 🆚 Sangam Bisla in Compound Men's Individual SF#KheloIndia Athlete Avneet 🆚 🇰🇷's Cho Sua in Compound Women's Individual SF pic.twitter.com/MTPJgszPrJ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 28, 2023

In the recurve section, India remained in the hunt for two bronze medals.



The men's team of Akhil Samudrala, Yashdeep Bhoge, and Sachin Gupta lost to Korea's Doohee Choi, Pil-Joong Kim, and Mingi Seo 3-5 (53-53, 53-58, 56-54 54-55) in the semifinal. The Indian men's recurve team will face Italy for bronze.

The recurve women's team of Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma, and Reeta Sawaiyan lost to China 4-5 (53-53, 56-55, 50-50, 53-57) and will take on France in the bronze playoff.

India will open its campaign in sports such as Shooting, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, and Volleyball tomorrow.