World University Games 2023: Medal Tally, Standings, India medal winners
World University Games 2023

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 July 2023 10:06 AM GMT

A total of 230 Indian athletes, including the likes of Amlan Borgohain, Jyothi Yarraji, Manu Bhaker, and Tejaswin Shankar, will be fighting for medals at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China.

The multi-sport meet will be held from July 28 to August 8, 2023.

A total of 269 medals will be up for grabs across 18 different sports at Chengdu. The Indian contingent will be competing in 11 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, fencing, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, and volleyball.

India is currently placed fourth with five gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

World University Games 2023 Medal Tally

PositionCountryGoldSilver BronzeTotal
1China113317
2Japan83314
3South Korea75512
4India52411
5Indonesia2204
(Last Updated on 30th July 2023)
World University Games
