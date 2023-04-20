Who are the Presidents of the major Sports Federations of India?

India is home to numerous federations catering to the organisation and day-to-day working of specific sports, each of which has a president to oversee the bodies' functioning.



From time to time, the presidents of these very federations change. The most recent example would be the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). On April 6, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo was appointed as NRAI President.

The government of India deals only with the National Sports Federations in he country (NSFs) and considered them to become eligible to get financials as well as other types of sports.