Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Others

Who are the Presidents of the major Sports Federations of India?

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo takes charge as NRAI President.

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Source: NDTV)
X

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Source: NDTV)

By

Shivam Mishra

Updated: 20 April 2023 2:13 PM GMT
India is home to numerous federations catering to the organisation and day-to-day working of specific sports, each of which has a president to oversee the bodies' functioning.

From time to time, the presidents of these very federations change. The most recent example would be the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). On April 6, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo was appointed as NRAI President.

The government of India deals only with the National Sports Federations in he country (NSFs) and considered them to become eligible to get financials as well as other types of sports.

List of President of National Sports Federations

Federation

President

All India Football Federation

Kalyan Chaubey

Swimming Federation of India

Rajan Narsimhamulu Jayprakash

Archery Association of India

Arjun Munda

Athletics Federation of India

Adille J Sumariwalla

Badminton Association of India

Himanta Biswas Sarma

Basketball Federation of India

Govindaraj K

Boxing Federation of India

Ajay Singh

Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association

Prashant Kushwaha

Cycling Federation of India

Parminder Singh Dhindsa

Fencing Association of India

Satej Dnyandeo Patil

Hockey India

Dilip Tirkey

Indian Golf Union

Brijinder Singh

Gymnastics Federation of India

Sudhir Mital

Handball Federation of India

Jagan Mohan Rao

Modern Pentathlon Federation of India

Sunil Purnapatre

Rowing Federation of India

Rajlaxmi Singh Deo

India Rugby Football Union

Rahul Bose

National Rifle Association of India

Kalikesh Singh Deo

Table Tennis Federation of India

Meghna Ahlawat

All India Tennis Association

Anil Jain

Triathlon Federation of India

Surekha Ramachandran

Volleyball Federation of India

Achyuta Samanta

Indian Weightlifting Federation

Sahdev Yadav

Wrestling Federation of India

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Board of Control for Cricket in India

Roger Binny

Dragon Boat Federation of India

Vinod Kumar B. Sharma

Esports Federation of India

Vinod Tiwari

Squash Rackets Federation of India

Debendranath Sarangi

Wushu Association of India

Bhupender Singh Bajwa

Billiards and Snooker Federation of India

Rajan Khinvasara

Bowling Federation of India

Ravi Bengani

Kho Kho Federation of India

Sudhanshu Mittal

Netball Federation of India

Vagish Patha

Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India

Akbar Ebrahim

Indian Mountaineering Federation

Harshwanti Bisht

All India Chess Federation

Sanjay Kapoor

Baseball Federation of India

Ramachandra Reddy

(Those Federations who are suspended, have court cases pending, waiting for elections, or under a committee of a Judge/Justice, are not mentioned in the aforementioned list).

Sports Authority of India Athletics NRAI 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X