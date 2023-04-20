Others
Who are the Presidents of the major Sports Federations of India?
Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo takes charge as NRAI President.
From time to time, the presidents of these very federations change. The most recent example would be the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). On April 6, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo was appointed as NRAI President.
The government of India deals only with the National Sports Federations in he country (NSFs) and considered them to become eligible to get financials as well as other types of sports.
List of President of National Sports Federations
|
Federation
|
President
|
All India Football Federation
|
Kalyan Chaubey
|
Swimming Federation of India
|
Rajan Narsimhamulu Jayprakash
|
Archery Association of India
|
Arjun Munda
|
Athletics Federation of India
|
Adille J Sumariwalla
|
Badminton Association of India
|
Himanta Biswas Sarma
|
Basketball Federation of India
|
Govindaraj K
|
Boxing Federation of India
|
Ajay Singh
|
Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association
|
Prashant Kushwaha
|
Cycling Federation of India
|
Parminder Singh Dhindsa
|
Fencing Association of India
|
Satej Dnyandeo Patil
|
Hockey India
|
Dilip Tirkey
|
Indian Golf Union
|
Brijinder Singh
|
Gymnastics Federation of India
|
Sudhir Mital
|
Handball Federation of India
|
Jagan Mohan Rao
|
Modern Pentathlon Federation of India
|
Sunil Purnapatre
|
Rowing Federation of India
|
Rajlaxmi Singh Deo
|
India Rugby Football Union
|
Rahul Bose
|
National Rifle Association of India
|
Kalikesh Singh Deo
|
Table Tennis Federation of India
|
Meghna Ahlawat
|
All India Tennis Association
|
Anil Jain
|
Triathlon Federation of India
|
Surekha Ramachandran
|
Volleyball Federation of India
|
Achyuta Samanta
|
Indian Weightlifting Federation
|
Sahdev Yadav
|
Wrestling Federation of India
|
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
|
Board of Control for Cricket in India
|
Roger Binny
|
Dragon Boat Federation of India
|
Vinod Kumar B. Sharma
|
Esports Federation of India
|
Vinod Tiwari
|
Squash Rackets Federation of India
|
Debendranath Sarangi
|
Wushu Association of India
|
Bhupender Singh Bajwa
|
Billiards and Snooker Federation of India
|
Rajan Khinvasara
|
Bowling Federation of India
|
Ravi Bengani
|
Kho Kho Federation of India
|
Sudhanshu Mittal
|
Netball Federation of India
|
Vagish Patha
|
Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India
|
Akbar Ebrahim
|
Indian Mountaineering Federation
|
Harshwanti Bisht
|
All India Chess Federation
|
Sanjay Kapoor
|
Baseball Federation of India
|
Ramachandra Reddy
(Those Federations who are suspended, have court cases pending, waiting for elections, or under a committee of a Judge/Justice, are not mentioned in the aforementioned list).