What is Kurash? The sport India won its first medal at 2025 Asian Youth Games – Explained

Khushi opened India's medal tally at the 2025 Asian Youth Games, winning a bronze medal in women's -70kg Kurash on Sunday.

Khushi lost her semi-final bout to the eventual gold medallist as she returned with a bronze medal.

Kurash is a traditional form of upright jacket wrestling that originated in the territory of modern Uzbekistan and is one of the world's oldest martial arts, with a history spanning at least 3,500 years.

Historically, it was used for military training and was a popular public spectacle during holidays, weddings, and festivals throughout Central Asia.