What is Kurash? The sport India won its first medal at 2025 Asian Youth Games – Explained
Kurash's history and rules explained.
Khushi opened India's medal tally at the 2025 Asian Youth Games, winning a bronze medal in women's -70kg Kurash on Sunday.
Khushi lost her semi-final bout to the eventual gold medallist as she returned with a bronze medal.
What is Kurash?
Kurash is a traditional form of upright jacket wrestling that originated in the territory of modern Uzbekistan and is one of the world's oldest martial arts, with a history spanning at least 3,500 years.
Historically, it was used for military training and was a popular public spectacle during holidays, weddings, and festivals throughout Central Asia.
The sport emphasizes standing grappling, with the core objective being to throw the opponent onto their back.
Key Rules of Kurash
No Groundwork: The fighting is strictly upright. once an athlete is on the mat, the action is stopped, and the wrestlers are reset to a standing position.
Prohibited Actions: Striking, painful holds, choking, and grabbing below the belt are strictly forbidden.
Scoring: Points are awarded for successful throws:
Halal: The highest score, awarded for throwing the opponent completely onto their back with full control and force.
Yonbosh: A throw that is close to Halal but slightly lacks force, control, or a full back landing.
Chala: A smaller throw or sweep that is close to Yonbosh.
The International Kurash Association (IKA) was founded in 1998 to modernize and standardize the rules, allowing the ancient sport to be played internationally, including its successful debut at the 2018 Asian Games.