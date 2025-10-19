Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Youth Games 2025: Khushi opens India's account with bronze in Kurash
Khushi lost her only bout at 2025 Asian Youth Games but walked away with a bronze.
Khushi opened India's medal tally at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, winning a bronze medal in Kurash on Sunday.
Competing in the girls' -70kg weight class, Khushi went down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Durdona Tursunova – the eventual gold medallist – in the semi-finals.
The Indian took home the bronze medal as the losing semi-finallist in what was the debut of Kurash at the continental competition.
Khushi had earlier received a bye in the quarter-finals of the competition.
