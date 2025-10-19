Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Youth Games 2025: Khushi opens India's account with bronze in Kurash

Khushi opened India's medal tally at 2025 Asian Youth Games with a bronze medal in women's -70kg Kurash

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Oct 2025 4:21 PM GMT

Khushi opened India's medal tally at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, winning a bronze medal in Kurash on Sunday.

Competing in the girls' -70kg weight class, Khushi went down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Durdona Tursunova – the eventual gold medallist – in the semi-finals.


The Indian took home the bronze medal as the losing semi-finallist in what was the debut of Kurash at the continental competition.

Khushi had earlier received a bye in the quarter-finals of the competition.


