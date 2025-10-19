Asian Youth Games 2025: Khushi opens India's account with bronze in Kurash

Khushi opened India's medal tally at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, winning a bronze medal in Kurash on Sunday.

Competing in the girls' -70kg weight class, Khushi went down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Durdona Tursunova – the eventual gold medallist – in the semi-finals.

🚨#Breaking | Khushi wins India's first medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Games💐



She won a bronze medal in the women's 70kg event in the sport of Kurash🥉



Kushi went down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Durdona Tursunova, but was assured of a medal.



Kurash is a form of upright jacket… pic.twitter.com/Xot190Tcfr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 19, 2025





The Indian took home the bronze medal as the losing semi-finallist in what was the debut of Kurash at the continental competition.

Khushi had earlier received a bye in the quarter-finals of the competition.



