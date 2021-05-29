What if Indian sportspersons were F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is probably one of the most loved sitcoms in the history of television. Starring the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Courtney Cox, Friends ruled televisions for a decade from 1994 to 2004 and still continues to be a go-through stress buster for many across age groups and genders.





A poster of Friends

The recently released, Friends: The Reunion where the star-cast of the show reunite for the first time since the show ended in 2004 has blown the internet over. Here, we look at Indian sportspersons and the roles they could play if they are to act in Friends:



Abhinav Bindra as Ross Geller

Abhinav Bindra

Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer was the show's most educated and intelligent character. Ross' attitude and knowledge of his profession has a striking resemblance to the legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra.



India's only individual Olympic gold medallist, Bindra too is highly educated and holds a Baster's degree in Business Administration from University of Colorado. Besides how one can always count on Ross' love and knowledge of dinosaurs, Bindra's awareness regarding shooting and guns is top-notch. Mary Kom as Monica Geller

Mary Kom

The things one directly associate with Monica Geller, portrayed by Courtney Cox, is her competitiveness and fiery nature. And much like Monica, the legendary Mary Kom too is known for her competitiveness and fiery attitude inside the boxing ring.



Similar to Monica's love for cooking, Kom's passion for the sport of boxing is unparalleled. Also, Mary Kom's style inside the boxing ring is quite similar to Monica's perfectionist nature. Virender Sehwag as Chandler Bing

Virender Sehwag

Portrayed by Matthew Perry, Chandler Bing is synonymous with sarcasm. His one liners like, "I am not good with advice, can I interest you in a sarcastic comment," is etched in the minds of viewers for good.



Much like Chandler, the former India opener Virender Sehwag is also well known in cricketing circles for his humor. The 42-year-old's one liners during commentary and his twitter feed makes us realise that there could be no one better than Sehwag to play Chandler Bing in Indian sporting fraternity. Vijender Singh as Joey Tribbiani

Vijender Singh

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani was known for his good looks, female fan following during those days. This is the exact same thing the Olympic medal winning pugilist Vijender Singh too is famous for.



Not to forget that Joey portrayed the role of a struggling actor and Singh has tried his hand at acting before turning into a professional boxer. Besides, Singh had then said, "I became an actor for my female fans." What else does one need to realise that Vijender Singh is the Joey Tribbiani of Indian sports!? Jemimah Rodrigues as Phoebe Buffay



Jemimah Rodrigues

Depicted by Lisa Kudrow, Phoebe Buffay was the weirdest, quirkiest and yet the most fun to watch character in the show. The exact same thing is what one would associate with the young and talented India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues.



Similar to Phoebe, Rodrigues is also known for her quirky antics off the field and on social media. One of the most fun personalities in Indian sports Jemimah Rodrigues plays the guitar too! Sania Mirza as Rachel Green



Sania Mirza

Rachel Green played by Jennifer Aniston was the designated fashionista and was one of the most success-driven characters of the show. Is this not exactly what Sania Mirza stands for?

