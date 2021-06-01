Watch: Skydiver creates World Record diving from 25,000 feet without a parachute

Skydiving is an adventure which not many people would want to try their hand on. Just the thought of jumping down from the sky and landing perfectly on earth with the help of a parachute is scary.

Now, imagine doing the same without a parachute? To be precise, diving from about 25,000 feet without the use of a parachute.

This is exactly what Luke Aikins did back in the year 2016. An American national, Aikins is a professional skydiver, BASE Jumper, aerial photographer and a pilot. He is someone who has also trained the United Sates Navy Seals and military on various skydiving techniques.

Back in the year July 2016, Aikins jumped from an aircraft without any parachute or wing-suit from about 25,000 feet or 7,620 meters. The stunt called, 'Heaven Sent', was performed in front of a live audience nearby Simi Valley in California setting the official World Record for Highest Skydive without a parachute or wing-suit in the process.

Aikins underwent almost two minutes of free fall, reaching a terminal velocity of 193 km/h before landing successfully on a 30mx30m net. Made of a high-density polyethylene cord, the net consisted of four compressed air cylinders which helped in slowing him down after the impact.

The video of Luke Aikins has gone viral once again in social media after it was shared by The Sportsman on twitter.