Watch: Gatka, Thang Ta, among Indian martial arts in Hanumankind's new song

The Kerala-based rapper Sooraj Cherukat, also known as Hanumankind, released his new song “Run It Up" on Friday, in which he showcased the wide variety of Indian martial culture of North to South India.

He shed light on various martial arts of India via a music video, having art forms from Kalaripayattu and Gatka to Thang Ta and Mardani Khel, alongside the vibrant Chenda Melam and Theyyam dance forms.

He shot this video between Kerala and Chandigarh, and it is currently trending on social media as it has a high pulse with raw intensity, mixing the Indian martial culture beautifully and adding up with the raw energy.

The song highlighted a distinctive Indian touch, giving proof of the country's rich cultural heritage, especially the folk traditions and martial arts of the country.

Watch:

HANUMANKIND

RUN IT UP

OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/QFVUfFs1g8 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 7, 2025



