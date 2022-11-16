Warrant issued against Union state sports minister Nisith Pramanik in theft case

A warrant was issued against Nisith Pramanik, the Union's junior sports minister by a court in Alipurduar, North Bengal, in relation to two jewellery store thefts that occurred 13 years ago.

The warrant by issued to Nisith Pramanik as he didn't respond to the summons sent by the court.

Pramanik is one of the accused in the above mentioned case, the other accused made bail requests. But Pramanik didn't make any such move. On the same day, the judge issued a warrant for Pramanik's arrest.

Talking to the media, Public prosecutor Jahar Mazumdar said, "Two specific charges were initiated against Nisith Pramanik and others for thefts in two jewellery businesses in 2009." "To the Barasat court, the cases were transferred. These were recently returned to the Alipurduar court. These cases were heard at the judicial magistrate's court on Friday. However, Pramanik was not represented by counsel, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest."

Pramanik, a member of parliament from Cooch Behar district and a minister of state in the union, is accused of robbing two gold sellers in the Alipurduar neighbourhood and raiding their stores. He failed to show up in court earlier in the same matter, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. But on that occasion, he showed up in court later.



After his convoy was allegedly ambushed in the Cooch Behar area, Pramanik was lately in the headlines.

Pramanik is not new to controversies as he was involved in a citizenship controversy last year. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time, Congress leader Ripun Bora had claimed that Pramanik was a Bangladeshi and that his nationality should be looked into. However, the BJP denied the accusation.