Want to make France a sporting nation ahead of Paris 2024: PM Macron

With the city of Paris to host the next edition of the Olympics in the year 2024, the Prime Minister of France, Emmanuel Macron, already seems to be eyeing a successful stint for the country at their home soil.



Announcing the reopening of gyms and other indoor sporting facilities in the country following covid-19, Macron said that the objective of the government for the Paris 2024 was 'to bring back many medals' and to 'make France a sporting nation'. Macron was accompanied by Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, Education Minister Jean-Michael Blanquer, former basketball player Tony Parker and former footballer Laure Boulleau.

France PM Emmanuel Macron

In his short trip, Macron also announced 'Pass Sport' – a new aid for budding athletes in the country. Under this each and every child would get 50 euros for registration at a sports club. This aid will be available at the start of school this year for approximately 5.4 million children and can be renewed in the year 2022.

