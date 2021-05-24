Others
Want to make France a sporting nation ahead of Paris 2024: PM Macron
Macron said that the objective of the government for the Paris 2024 was ‘to bring back many medals’ and to ‘make France a sporting nation’.
With the city of Paris to host the next edition of the Olympics in the year 2024, the Prime Minister of France, Emmanuel Macron, already seems to be eyeing a successful stint for the country at their home soil.
Announcing the reopening of gyms and other indoor sporting facilities in the country following covid-19, Macron said that the objective of the government for the Paris 2024 was 'to bring back many medals' and to 'make France a sporting nation'.
Macron was accompanied by Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, Education Minister Jean-Michael Blanquer, former basketball player Tony Parker and former footballer Laure Boulleau.
In his short trip, Macron also announced 'Pass Sport' – a new aid for budding athletes in the country. Under this each and every child would get 50 euros for registration at a sports club. This aid will be available at the start of school this year for approximately 5.4 million children and can be renewed in the year 2022.
Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu also confirmed that Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron would be travelling to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and would be present in the city for the opening ceremony.
France is expected to take the torch for Paris 2024 at the end of the Tokyo Games from Japan.