Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi passes away

Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi passed away on Saturday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 72.

A towering figure in Indian sports journalism, Bedi had a career spanning over four decades. He covered many sports for the United News of India (UNI), including the eight Olympic Games, several Asian Games, and the World Cup in cricket and hockey.

He also served as the national Olympic contingent's press attache in 2012.

Bedi was known for his sharp wit and ability to connect with people. He was a mentor to many young journalists and was popular among his colleagues in both India and Pakistan.

Deeply saddened to hear of legendary senior colleague Harpal Singh Bedi's passing. A genial soul, an alum of JNU and an inveterate newsman, he had the pulse of the Indian sports firmament. He had rich repertoire of anecdotes that could keep the Press Box brimming with laughter.… — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) June 15, 2024

Bedi’s passion for the game extended beyond reporting. He was a keen observer of the changing Indian sporting landscape and a devoted fan of Indian hockey.



Tributes poured in from the sporting fraternity following his passing.

Boxer Vijender Singh remembered Bedi as "the most cheerful among sports journalists", while veteran journalist and sports administrator G Rajaraman called him "a quintessential newsman, loved and respected…”

Bedi's absence will be deeply felt in the press box, but his legacy as a dedicated journalist, a kind mentor, and a jovial friend will continue to inspire others.